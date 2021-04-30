Short Interest in Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Decreases By 42.6%

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Bahamas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Bahamas Petroleum
