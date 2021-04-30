Short Interest in Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Decreases By 42.6%

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSHPF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Bahamas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.