Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Increases By 73.7%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,301. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.