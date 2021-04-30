Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Declines By 44.5%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

BBTVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $7.64 on Friday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

