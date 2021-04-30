Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 42.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,381. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

