Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 39.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.91.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
