Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Expands By 62.5%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $54.25 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.70.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

