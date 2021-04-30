Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Expands By 62.5%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $54.25 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.70.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

