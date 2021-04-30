Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Expands By 99.1%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.