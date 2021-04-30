Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Decreases By 40.2%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 42,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,699. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

