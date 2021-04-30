Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Declines By 47.2%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

