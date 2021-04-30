Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rises By 67.7%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

