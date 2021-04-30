Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Increases By 84.8%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $517.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.76. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

