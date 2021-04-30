Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 49.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,817. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

