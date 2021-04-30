Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Drops By 40.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.