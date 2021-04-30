Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 90.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

