Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Rises By 66.7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS YECO opened at $4.55 on Friday. EV Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.
EV Biologics Company Profile
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.