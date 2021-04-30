Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Rises By 66.7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YECO opened at $4.55 on Friday. EV Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

