Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Rises By 100.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVCI opened at $0.19 on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

