Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Declines By 39.9%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 5,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

