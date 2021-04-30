Short Interest in Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Rises By 100.0%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBVA opened at $16.97 on Friday. Farmers Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

