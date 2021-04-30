Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Increases By 70.6%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

