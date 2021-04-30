Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declines By 44.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

