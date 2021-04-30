Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Expands By 100.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FXBY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Foxby has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Foxby alerts:

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.