Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Drops By 36.6%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.62 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.