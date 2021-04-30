Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Grows By 72.8%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

GLTO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,648. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

