Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Declines By 42.9%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GTXMQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.