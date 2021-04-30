Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Grows By 66.7%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

