Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Drops By 48.0%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HCYT remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05.
About H-CYTE
