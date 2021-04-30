Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Drops By 48.0%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.