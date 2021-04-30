Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expands By 99.9%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.