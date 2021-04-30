Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rises By 100.0%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on HXPLF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

