Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 44.9%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 1,461,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HRNNF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

