Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Increases By 65.8%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

