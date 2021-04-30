Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Drops By 41.7%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KBWP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $79.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000.

