Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 48.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.03 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

