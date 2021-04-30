Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 71.3%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,148. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

