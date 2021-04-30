Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Declines By 41.9%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ISDR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 33,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

