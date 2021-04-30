Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Rises By 65.7%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.93. 7,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

