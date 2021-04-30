Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Rises By 68.6%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of KNWN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 52,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,550. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

