Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Drops By 41.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MURGY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 36,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
