Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Increases By 62.6%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

