Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 47.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 164,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,431. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

