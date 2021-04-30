Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Declines By 49.2%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 6,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. OMRON has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

