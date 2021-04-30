Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Drops By 44.0%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

PKIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of PKIUF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. Parkland has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

