Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Grows By 73.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RANJY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 5,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

