Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Declines By 47.1%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 233,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,240. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 298.76% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

