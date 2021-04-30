Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Declines By 40.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$294.00 during midday trading on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142. Schindler has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

