Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Increases By 67.5%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 12,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,411,512. The firm has a market cap of $190.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

