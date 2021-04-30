Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Grows By 65.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,381.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$55.75 during trading hours on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.