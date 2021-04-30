Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 44.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.

Shares of Signify stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. Signify has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

