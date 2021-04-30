Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 43.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. Sims has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

