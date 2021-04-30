Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Decreases By 40.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SV. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,080,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

