Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Decreases By 47.7%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAIPY opened at $15.32 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

